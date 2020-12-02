Govt approves dismissal of Kherson RSA head

The Cabinet of Ministers has endorsed the draft presidential decree on the dismissal of Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, wrote about this on Telegram on Wednesday, December 2.

"At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of personnel decisions ... on the approval (of the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine on local state administrations) of the release of Yuriy Husev from the post of chairman of Kherson Regional State Administration (due to his transfer to another job)," Mokan wrote.

As reported, the President appointed Husev as chairman of Kherson Regional State Administration in July 2019.