ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6258 visitors online
News
1 213 3

Govt approves dismissal of Kherson RSA head

Govt approves dismissal of Kherson RSA head

The Cabinet of Ministers has endorsed the draft presidential decree on the dismissal of Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, wrote about this on Telegram on Wednesday, December 2.

"At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of personnel decisions ... on the approval (of the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine on local state administrations) of the release of Yuriy Husev from the post of chairman of Kherson Regional State Administration (due to his transfer to another job)," Mokan wrote.

Read more: Ukrainian govt announces date for introduction of lockdown, - source

As reported, the President appointed Husev as chairman of Kherson Regional State Administration in July 2019.

Cabinet of Ministers (1015) appointment (256) Ukroboronprom (159) Yurii Husev (8) Vasylyi Mokan (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 