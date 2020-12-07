ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9611 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
3 096 16

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi Fell Ill With Coronavirus

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi Fell Ill With Coronavirus

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi fell ill with Covid-19 coronavirus.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Positive" PCR is an unexpected gift for the Day of Local Self-Government. But one day it had to happen," he wrote.

On December 6, Sadovyi felt a slight weakness and sore throat, and on the morning of December 7, he underwent a test and got a positive result.

Read more: Health Ministry: Highest incidence rate of COVID-19 recorded in three regions and Kyiv city

He has no temperature.

The Mayor said that he will work online as long as the doctor allows him.

quarantine (1311) Sadovyi (49) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 