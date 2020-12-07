Lviv Mayor Sadovyi Fell Ill With Coronavirus
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi fell ill with Covid-19 coronavirus.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.
"Positive" PCR is an unexpected gift for the Day of Local Self-Government. But one day it had to happen," he wrote.
On December 6, Sadovyi felt a slight weakness and sore throat, and on the morning of December 7, he underwent a test and got a positive result.
He has no temperature.
The Mayor said that he will work online as long as the doctor allows him.
