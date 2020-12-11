Zelenskyi to take part in plenary session of Venice Commission today

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in the 125th plenary session of the Venice Commission.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The President of Albania, Mr Ilir Meta, and the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyi, are expected to participate in the Plenary Session," the Venice Commission wrote on its website.

Due to the current pandemic, the 125th plenary session of the Venice Commission is held online (11 December 2020 - 9:30 a.m.-17 p.m. and 12 December 2020 - 10-12 a.m. CET).

At the meeting, the members of the Commission will approve two opinions on the legislative situation regarding anti-corruption mechanisms and the reform of the Constitutional Court following judgment no.13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine of 27 October 2020.

It should be noted that both documents have already been made public the day before.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court recognized unconstitutional Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code on penalties for lies in asset declarations. In particular, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to verify officials' asset declarations, monitor the lifestyle of those who submit asset declarations, establish the timeliness of submission of asset declarations, as well as provisions on open access to declarations in the unified state register.

On November 25, 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi requested an urgent opinion of the Venice Commission on the constitutional situation created by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine dated October 27, 2020.