Parliament appoints Leshchenko as agricultural policy minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Roman Leshchenko as Ukraine's minister of agricultural policy and food.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 242 MPs voted for a respective resolution at a parliament meeting on Thursday, December 17.

Leshchenko has headed the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre since June 10, 2020.