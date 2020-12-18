ENG
Laputina appointed as Ukraine’s minister for veterans afffairs

Laputina appointed as Ukraine’s minister for veterans afffairs

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Yulia Laputina as Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs.

Some 248 MPs voted for a respective resolution at a parliament meeting on Friday, December 18.

The newly appointed minister for veterans affairs took the oath of office as a member of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Laputina is a serviceperson, major general of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

On December 15, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from previous Minister for Veterans Affairs Serhiy Bessarab.

