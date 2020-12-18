Laputina appointed as Ukraine’s minister for veterans afffairs

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Yulia Laputina as Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 248 MPs voted for a respective resolution at a parliament meeting on Friday, December 18.

The newly appointed minister for veterans affairs took the oath of office as a member of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Laputina is a serviceperson, major general of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Read more: Rada Dismisses Bessarab As Veteran Affairs Minister

On December 15, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from previous Minister for Veterans Affairs Serhiy Bessarab.