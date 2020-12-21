Ukrainians advised to refrain from travel to UK

Ukraine's Embassy in the United Kingdom has recommended that Ukrainians temporarily refrain from travelling to Britain due to the more infectious strain of COVID-19 spreading in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The embassy wrote this on its Facebook page.

"Due to the escalation of the epidemic situation in some regions of the United Kingdom caused by a new strain of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Embassy of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from travelling to London and the south-east of England, where the fourth category (Tier 4) of local lockdown was introduced on December 20, 2020," the report reads.

Ukrainians who are already in the areas most affected by the coronavirus have been advised to be careful and cautious, to comply with the requirements of local authorities, as well as to track information on the embassy's website.

Up-to-date information on current lockdown restrictions at the local level is available on the website of the UK government.

According to the embassy, as of December 21, the countries that have decided to suspend flights to the United Kingdom include the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, and Canada.

"In view of the above, we recommend that you follow the information and advice of the airline that should operate your flight, as well as airport services," the embassy said.

In case of circumstances that require an immediate consular response, citizens of Ukraine have been recommended to immediately contact Ukraine's Embassy in the United Kingdom by the hotline number: +447553483628, or e-mail: [email protected].

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that the country had confirmed a new strain of the coronavirus, which may be 70% more contagious than the original version of the disease. The UK government tightened lockdown restrictions in London and the south-east of England.