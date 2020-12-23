Russia’s investigative committee charges Ukrainian serviceman Markiv with murder

The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation is investigating a criminal case on the murder of Russian citizen Andrei Mironov in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Taking into account the testimony of witnesses and other materials of the case, the committee decided to charge Ukrainian serviceman Vitaliy Markiv for conducting a crime under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code (murder committed by a group of persons, a group of persons by previous concert, or an organized group by reason of political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity, or by reason of hatred or enmity with respect to some social group), which is punishable by life imprisonment.

It is reported that Markiv has been declared internationally wanted. The court has already detained him in absentia.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

As we reported earlier, Markiv is a member of the National Guard of Ukraine. Italy accused him of involvement in the murder of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli, killed in Donetsk region in 2014.