Zelenskyi invites Musk to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has invited SpaceX founder Elon Musk to visit the Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Today is the birthday of the great Ukrainian scientist, rocket engineer and spacecraft designer – Serhiy Korolyov. Indeed, he was one of the very best. I'd like to invite his longtime fan Elon Musk to Ukraine, to see the Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics," Zelenskyi said.

January 12 marks 114 years since the birth of Korolyov (1907-1966), a scientist and designer in the field of rocketry and astronautics, chief designer of the first launch vehicles, artificial satellites, manned spacecraft, the founder of practical astronautics.

Read more: Zelenskyi: We appreciate Moldovan president for not being afraid to call Crimea Ukrainian

The Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics is located in the scientist's hometown of Zhytomyr.