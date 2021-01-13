Zelenskyi signs decree on sending two Ukrainian peacekeepers to Kosovo

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on the dispatch of two Ukrainian servicemen to Serbia to participate in the UN mission in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №3/2021.

"To send national personnel from among the military staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a total strength of up to two people to the Republic of Serbia for Ukraine's participation in the United Nations mission for an interim administration in Kosovo," the president said in decree No. 3/2021 dated January 13, released on the website head of state.

As noted in the text of the document, this decree confirms the obligations of Ukraine as a UN member state, and also takes into account the UN Security Council resolution No. 1244 dated June 10, 1999. "The participation of national personnel from among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo will help maintain international peace and security and meet the national interests of the state," according to the decree.

The document comes into force from the date of its publication.