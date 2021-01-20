Health Ministry in talks on Covid-19 vaccine purchase with Indian manufacturer

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is negotiating the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in India.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I can say that negotiations are being held with the Indian manufacturer Serum Institute which is currently capable of producing U.S. Novavax vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccine," Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Ivashchenko said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health.

He added that a significant number of clinical trials of these two vaccines were conducted in India and that the country's requirements for the registration and use of these drugs provide for clinical trials in India.

Read more: Ex-MP, Co-Founder Of Narodnyi Rukh Cherniak Died From Coronavirus

As reported, the Ministry of Health signed a contract for the supply of 1 million 913 doses of Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the end of 2020. The first batch will contain 700,000 doses. The Ministry of Health expects to launch COVID-19 vaccination program in February 2020.