Police Detain Drunk Driving Deputy Minister Of Strategic Industries Nemilostivyi. VIDEO

The police detained the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Vitalii Nemilostivyi, who was driving while intoxicated.

"Recently, late at night, on Zhylianska Street, the crew of Kyiv patrolmen stopped a Mercedes car, whose driver violated the traffic rules, namely: he violated the requirements of road sign 5.7.1 "Exit on a one-way road." During the conversation, it turned out that the driver was driving with signs of alcoholic intoxication... The driver told the inspectors that he is the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries, and also presented the appropriate certificate in confirmation of his post along with the documents for driving a vehicle," the statement reads.

At the same time, a representative of law enforcement agencies told Ukrainian News Agency that the driver of the car is the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Vitalii Nemilostivyi.

"This is Vitalii Nemilostivyi," said the source of the agency.

It is also noted that when considering an administrative case on violation of traffic rules, the driver approached the patrol officers, threw the keys to his car into the police car and said that he is leaving the scene.

The patrolmen ordered the driver to stay where he was, but he did not react, but began to threaten, push the patrol officers and pull on their uniform.

For such actions, patrol officers, according to Article 45 of the Law of Ukraine on the National Police, applied handcuffs to a citizen.

The inspectors drew up administrative materials for the driver: protocol under Part 1 of Article 130 (driving in a state of intoxication) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Violations and a resolution on the violation of the requirements of the road sign 5.7.1 "Exit on a one-way road", as well as a protocol on administrative detention.

Now the administrative materials have been sent to the court, which will decide on this case.