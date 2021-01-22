Seven ceasefire violations in Donbas, Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, January 21, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"All violations were committed in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’. The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade machine gun, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and small arms near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and 82mm mortars – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns, sniping weapons – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka, Ukrainian spotted the enemy drones crossing the contact line. Both UAVs were suppressed with Ukrainian radioelectronic warfare equipment.

Read more: Invaders violated ceasefire in Donbas twice in last day

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to attacks launched by Russian forces.

Today, January 22, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the contact line.