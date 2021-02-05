British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

British and South African strains of coronavirus (COVID-19) have not yet been identified in Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a meeting organized by the European Business Association (EBA) on Friday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have not yet registered the British and South African strains," he said.

At the same time, the minister said it is expensive to conduct a study to identify these strains.

"We do it [study] periodically, but not in such a large number as other countries," Stepanov said.