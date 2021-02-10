Enemy sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

A Ukrainian defender has been wounded as a result of enemy shelling near the village of Pisky in Donbas, the press service of the East operational and tactical group has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, on February 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire in the area of responsibility of the East operational and tactical group. Near the settlement of Pisky, Russian occupation troops fired on our positions from a sniper rifle. As a result, one Ukrainian soldier sustained a gunshot wound," the report reads.

According to the report, the serviceman was promptly taken to a medical institution and provided with the necessary medical care. The wounded man is in good health.

The press service also said that Ukrainian defenders had responded to the enemy's attack.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination informed OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries.

Three ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas on February 9.