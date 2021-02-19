ENG
Development of international veteran diplomacy could counteract hybrid threats

Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina announced that the reporting department was underfunded.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The budget that the Ministry of Veterans has is extremely small for all projects," Laputina said during the Hour of Questions to the Government.

According to her, at the moment the department is preparing a draft amendments to the state budget and asks the deputies to support the increase in funding.

