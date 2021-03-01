MP Dubinskyi Gets In Car Accident In Lviv Region

Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, got in a car accident in Lviv region on March 1 morning.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the source, Dubinskyi entered an oncoming lane and crashed into another vehicle.

Dubinskyi was not harmed.

Read more: Servants of People ready to expel Dubinsky from faction – MP

As reported, Dubinskyi had been expelled from the Servant of the People party faction.

The United States has imposed sanctions against Dubinskyi, six individuals, and four organizations for assisting MP Andrii Derkach (a non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament) to influence American presidential election results.