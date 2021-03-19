Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas six times. Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, March 18, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the occupiers fired 120 mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements, heavy machine guns, different grenade launchers and small arms near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). As a result, one Ukrainian soldier was killed," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars and different grenade launchers outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine guns and small arms – in the suburbs of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).

As of 7 a.m. March 19, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informs about gross ceasefire violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation in the territory of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The occupiers provoke the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into firing back.