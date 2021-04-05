Kremlin tries to explain military build-up near Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov assures the troops spotted moving in military vehicles with covered-up license plates in Russia's Rostov region "will not get lost" and will not end up in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"No one has been wandering. The Russian army is moving across Russian territory in the directions it considers it necessary, the way it considers it necessary, to ensure safety and security of our country," Peskov said, answering a question correspondent in Russia.

The correspondent asked why the Russian troops had become so "shy" and were moving along Ukraine's border in vehicles with covered-up license plates. He also asked whether there was any guarantee that the units "will not get lost" in Ukraine as was the case in 2014, when the war in Donbas began.

According to Peskov, this should not cause "any concern" to anyone.

Read more: One ceasefire violation recorded in Joint Forces Operation area