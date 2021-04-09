ENG
Zelenskyi expresses condolences to British royal family

Zelenskyi expresses condolences to British royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has expressed his condolences over the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Deep condolences to the Royal Family. Irreparable loss for the British people. Ukraine grieves together with Great Britain. Prince Philip lived a great life to serve his people and to be an example for the future generations," Zelenskyi wrote.

On Friday, April 9, Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

