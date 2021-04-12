Kyiv reports 537 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 537 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (160), Dniprovskyi (67) and Podilskyi (64)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 12, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 177,106.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 304 women aged 20-91 years; 6 girls aged between 2 weeks and 6 years; 218 men aged 19-86 years; 9 boys aged 1-15 years old.

Forty-two people have died in the past day. In total, 3,932 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Cabinet Allows Use Of Technical Oxygen To Support Patients With Coronavirus - Stepanov

At the same time, 148 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 111,216 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 7,856 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,861,10.