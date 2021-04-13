One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in JFO area today

Today, April 13, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more were wounded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"As of 7 a.m. on April 13, the Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire three times, including one attack on Ukrainian military positions and two contact line crossings by enemy UAVs. In particular, the occupiers opened fire from 82mm mortars outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), the enemy UAVs crossed the line of contact and dropped grenades on Ukrainian positions, killing a Ukrainian soldier.

Two more servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded. The soldiers were promptly provided with medical care and taken to a medical facility.

Over the past day, April 12, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 17 times, including 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions and two remote deliveries of POM-2 mines. One Ukrainian soldier was killed.