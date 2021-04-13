Stepanov expects Pfizer vaccine to be supplied to Ukraine this week

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said he expects a batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied to Ukraine under the COVAX scheme this week.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He announced this at a briefing on Tuesday, April 13.

"The next batch of vaccines we are expecting this week is the Pfizer vaccine. It is 117,000 doses to be delivered under the COVAX initiative," Stepanov said.

He stressed that the vaccine would be used to vaccinate primarily residents of boarding houses and employees of such institutions. He also added that it was planned to vaccinate at least 50% of the adult population in Ukraine by the end of the year.

Ukraine started using Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine on April 13.

Ukraine is to receive eight million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme.

Read more: Ukraine starts using CoronaVac vaccine – Stepanov

Some 10,135 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine on April 12. A total of 388,401 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, with five people receiving two doses.

Ukraine began vaccinating the population against COVID-19 on February 24. A batch of 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, arrived in Ukraine on February 23.

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech arrived in Ukraine on March 25.