Occupiers violate ceasefire in JFO area five times, Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, April 13, five ceasefire violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine. One Ukrainian soldier was killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, Russian-occupation forces fired 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements on Ukrainian troops near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), an enemy drone dropped grenades on Ukrainian positions, killing one serviceman.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Russian invaders opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms outside Pervomaiske (17km north-west of Donetsk).

Three Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in shelling in the past 24 hours.

As of 7 a.m. on April 14, two ceasefire violations committed by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded. No losses among Ukrainian troops have been reported.