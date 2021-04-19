2 158 9
Military escalation: Kuleba offers EU a plan to deter Russia
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Kuleba wrote this on his Twitter account.
"In today’s EU Foreign Affairs Council I briefed colleagues on Russia’s latest dangerous course. I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation. Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore," he wrote.
The minister noted that the meeting was held online.
