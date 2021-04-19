Military escalation: Kuleba offers EU a plan to deter Russia

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kuleba wrote this on his Twitter account.

"In today’s EU Foreign Affairs Council I briefed colleagues on Russia’s latest dangerous course. I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation. Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore," he wrote.

The minister noted that the meeting was held online.