Russian invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 17 times

Over the past day, April 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 17 times.

"In particular, the occupiers fired 82mm and 120mm mortars near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); easel antitank grenade launchers – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); antitank missile system and 120mm mortars – near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The enemy also opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the villages of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In addition, the invaders used an antitank missile system, easel antitank grenade launchers, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

One serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received fatal injuries in the enemy shelling. The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased defender.

The Ukrainian military suppressed enemy drones near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) using electronic warfare equipment.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded. In particular, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars near Novoselivka (37km north-east of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). No losses have been reported.