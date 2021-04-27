Klitschko: Lockdown in Kyiv yields positive results

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said he does not rule out easing quarantine restrictions in the capital after April 30.

In a post on his page, he wrote: "If the situation with the coronavirus spread in the capital does not worsen, we do not rule out easing the strict restrictions that the city has imposed until April 30. The city’s commission on emergency situations consisting of epidemiologists, virologists and other specialists will meet on Wednesday, April 28. They will make a decision taking into account the epidemiological situation".

According to him, "the lockdown in Kyiv has yielded positive results."

"The number of new cases has begun to decline. Nevertheless, it is too early to relax! There are many risks. Especially considering that Easter is ahead. Moreover, we still have many deaths from coronavirus and serious patients. This virus is very dangerous and aggressive. Today the most important thing is to keep the health and lives of people," the Kyiv mayor wrote.

