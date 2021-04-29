Kyiv reports 940 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 940 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (180), Solomianskyi (154) and Shevchenkivskyi (142)" Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 29, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 194,630.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 548 women aged 18-92 years; 22 girls aged between 25 days and 17 years; 355 men aged 18-94 years; 15 boys aged between 7 months and 17 years old.

Thirty people have died in the past day. In total, 4,567 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 784 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 122,831 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

