Government’s representative in Verkhovna Rada files letter of resignation

MP from the Servant of the People faction Vasyl Mokan has submitted a letter of resignation from the post of the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today I have written a letter of resignation from the post of the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on my own accord. The move has been agreed with the Prime Minister. I am grateful to him and the entire government for 13.5 months of work," Mokan wrote.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers would decide whom to appoint on this post.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Vasyl Mokan as the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada on March 11, 2020.