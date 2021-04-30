Kyiv reports 868 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has recorded 868 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The city has recorded 868 new patients over the past day. Twenty-four people have died - 9 women and 15 men. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,591 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, a total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 195,498.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 492 women aged 20-92 years; 11 girls aged between 6 months and 16 years; 355 men aged 18-89 years; 10 boys aged 2-14 years old. Seventeen health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 1,146 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 123,977 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 10,072 new coronavirus cases on April 29.