Blinken, Le Drian discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed the Ukrainian issue on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in London.

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"Good to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the G7. […] We are also closely watching Russia's actions in Ukraine," he said.

According to Blinken, both parties discussed stability and democracy in Chad after the death of President Idriss Deby as well as cooperation with Lebanon and Cameroon.

Earlier, Blinken and Le Drian "affirmed unwavering U.S. and French support for Ukraine's sovereignty and agreed to monitor closely Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

Read more: Secretary of State Blinken may visit Ukraine in May – CNN

On May 5, Blinken will arrive in Ukraine on a two-day official visit.