Kyiv reports 726 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 726 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of May 13, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 200,528, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 429 women aged 18-86 years; 16 girls aged 1-17 years; 265 men aged 18-85 years; 16 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old.

Tweny-nine people have died in the past day. In total, 4,883 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 1,041 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 130,113 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 6,813 new COVID-19 cases on May 12.