Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India

Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Resolution No. 611 dated June 16 was published in the Uryadovy Kurier newspaper on June 17.