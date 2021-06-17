ENG
ban (111) India (40) Cabinet of Ministers (900)

Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India

Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India

Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Resolution No. 611 dated June 16 was published in the Uryadovy Kurier newspaper on June 17.

