1 077 18
Ukraine lifts quarantine restrictions on entry from India
News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics World
Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Ukraine has canceled special restrictions on entry into the country from India, introduced on May 2 this year due to the widespread of COVID-19 in this country.
Resolution No. 611 dated June 16 was published in the Uryadovy Kurier newspaper on June 17.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...