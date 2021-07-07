Ukraine reports 610 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 610 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,238,974, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 610 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 40 children and 20 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 6, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 33 COVID-related deaths, 458 hospitalizations and 1,666 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,238,974 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,174,353 have recovered and 52,537 have died.

Read more: Ukraine registers Janssen vaccine against COVID-19

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (217), Kyiv region (49), Odesa region (36), Lviv region (32), and Donetsk region (27).