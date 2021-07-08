Ukraine reports 617 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 617 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,239,591, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 617 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 26 children and 18 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 7, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 23 COVID-related deaths, 404 hospitalizations and 872 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,239,591 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,175,225 have recovered and 52,560 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 541 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (181), Kyiv region (50), Dnipropetrovsk region (41), Lviv region (29), and Vinnytsia region (24).

Some 610 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 6.