Kyiv records hottest night since 1922

The night of Sunday into Monday has turned out to be the hottest in Kyiv city since 1922, according to the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to observations of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi, the night into Monday turned out to be the warmest, as the temperature did not drop below +22.0 °C, which is 0.6°C above the previous air temperature maximum of +21.4 °C recorded in 1922," reads the report.

In total, 21 temperature records have been updated in Kyiv since the beginning of 2021.

As reported, ten temperature records were broken in Kyiv city in June 2021. The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv city in June was 21.3 °C, which exceeds the climatic norm by 1.8 °C.