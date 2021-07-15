Ukraine reports 623 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 623 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,242,868, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 623 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 37 children and 12 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 14, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 387 hospitalizations and 589 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,242,868 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,179,665 have recovered and 52,685 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (177), Odesa region (57), Zhytomyr region (33), Donetsk region (32), and Kyiv region (31).

