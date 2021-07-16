Ukraine reports 737 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 737 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,243,605, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 737 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 50 children and 16 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 15, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 17 coronavirus-related deaths, 422 hospitalizations and 616 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,243,605 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,180,281 have recovered and 52,702 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (224), Odesa region (95), Donetsk region (37), Poltava region (32), and Kyiv region (30).

Some 623 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 14.