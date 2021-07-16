ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5366 visitors online
News New Cabinet
16 415 105

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction Denys Monastyrskyi as the interior affairs minister.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 271 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Therefore, the Verkhovna Rada supported Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s recommendation.

Denys Monastyrskyi, 41, was born in Khmelnytskyi.

He worked at the Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law as the head of the department for lawmaking and scientific expertise.

In 2006, he was a co-founder and member of the board of the Podolsk youth cultural association "Into the future through culture."

In 2007, he worked as a lawyer at Hillmont Partners and was also a member of the main council of the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments, an expert at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.

In 2009, he worked for Global Ties KC.

Read more: Zelenskyi proposes Monastyrskyi for post of Interior Minister

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 01

In 2015-2017, he worked at Legal Consulting LLC as a lawyer.

He was an assistant to the MP Anton Heraschenko.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, he was number 19 on the Servant of the People party list. He was elected as an MP, after which he took the position of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

On July 13, after Avakov resigned from the Interior Affairs minister's post, he agreed to take his place.

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 02

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 03

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 04

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 05

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 06

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 07

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 08
Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 09

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 10

Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 11
Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister 12

Cabinet of Ministers (1020) Interior Ministry (677) appointment (264) Monastyrsky (37)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 