Rada Appoints Monastyrskyi As Interior Affairs Minister. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction Denys Monastyrskyi as the interior affairs minister.

A total of 271 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Therefore, the Verkhovna Rada supported Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s recommendation.

Denys Monastyrskyi, 41, was born in Khmelnytskyi.

He worked at the Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law as the head of the department for lawmaking and scientific expertise.

In 2006, he was a co-founder and member of the board of the Podolsk youth cultural association "Into the future through culture."

In 2007, he worked as a lawyer at Hillmont Partners and was also a member of the main council of the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments, an expert at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.

In 2009, he worked for Global Ties KC.

In 2015-2017, he worked at Legal Consulting LLC as a lawyer.

He was an assistant to the MP Anton Heraschenko.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, he was number 19 on the Servant of the People party list. He was elected as an MP, after which he took the position of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

On July 13, after Avakov resigned from the Interior Affairs minister's post, he agreed to take his place.








