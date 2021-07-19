Ukraine reports 182 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 182 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,244,677, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 182 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 11 children) were recorded in Ukraine on July 18, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, five coronavirus-related deaths, 307 hospitalizations, and 187 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,244,677 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,181,385 have recovered and 52,731 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (82), Odesa region (18), Zhytomyr region (18), Kyiv region (12), and Kharkiv region (10).

Some 229 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 17.