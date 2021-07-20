Ukraine reports 598 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 598 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,245,275, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 598 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 23 children and 13 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 19, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 25 coronavirus-related deaths, 279 hospitalizations, and 540 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,244,677 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,181,925 have recovered and 52,756 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (228), Donetsk region (48), Odesa region (35), Sumy region (35), and Luhansk region (35).

Some 182 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 18.