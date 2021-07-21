Ukraine reports 655 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 655 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,245,930, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 655 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 37 children and 18 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 20, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 508 hospitalizations, and 577 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,245,930 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,182,502 have recovered and 52,769 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (232), Odesa region (59), Kharkiv region (41), Donetsk region (39), and Zaporizhia region (31).

Some 598 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 19.