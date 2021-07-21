Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Will Visit Donbas July 22

On July 22, Foreign Affairs Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Ukraine as a chairperson of the ministers’ commission of the Council of Europe and will visit Donbas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Hungarian minister will hold negotiations on relations between Ukraine and Hungary, cooperation with the Council of Europe, security in the region, political-diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

The heads of the Ukrainian and Hungarian diplomacy will also sign bilateral documents and hold a joint press conference.

