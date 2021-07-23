Ukraine reports 763 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 763 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,247,419, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 763 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 57 children and 15 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 22, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 446 hospitalizations and 639 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,247,419 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,183,642 have recovered and 52,811 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 655 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (226), Donetsk region (79), Kharkiv region (67), Dnipropetrovsk region (39), and Kherson region (37).

Some 726 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 21.