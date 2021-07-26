Ukraine reports 213 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 213 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,248,663, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 213 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 11 children) were recorded in Ukraine on July 25, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, two coronavirus-related deaths, 256 hospitalizations and 170 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,248,663 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,184,365 have recovered and 52,849 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 726 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (71), Odesa region (33), Zhytomyr region (17), Vinnytsia region (14), and Kharkiv region (12).