Ukraine reports 681 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 681 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,249,344, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 681 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 37 children and five health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 26, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 27 coronavirus-related deaths, 266 hospitalizations and 515 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,249,344 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,184,880 have recovered and 52,876 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 763 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (188), Odesa region (68), Donetsk region (57), Kharkiv region (42), and Luhansk region (41).

Some 213 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on July 25.