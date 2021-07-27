Zelenskyi gets 45% approval rating from Ukrainians

Some 45% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and 16% trust Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi leads the rating of trust in politicians, with 45% of respondents who trust him and 52% who don't trust him. Some 31% trust [Batkivshchyna party leader] Yulia Tymoshenko and 68% don't trust her. Some 25% trust [co-chair of the Opposition Platform – For Life party] Yuriy Boiko and 57% don't trust him. Some 26% trust [former Ukrainian President and European Solidarity party leader] Petro Poroshenko and 72% don't trust him. Some 18% trust [chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life party] Viktor Medvedchuk and 70% don't trust him. Some 16% trust Denys Shmyhal, 51% don't trust him, and 28% said they hadn't heard about him," the poll revealed.

If the presidential election in Ukraine took place in the near future, 27.7% of those who will go to polling stations and have already decided on their choice would vote for Zelenskyi, 13.4% for Poroshenko, 11.4% for Tymoshenko, and 10.1% for Boiko. At the same time, 7.8% would cast their ballots for Strength and Honour party leader Ihor Smeshko, 6.1% for former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, 6% for media owner Yevhenii Muraiev, and 4.1% for Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov.

Support for other candidates is below 3%.

According to the poll, the parliamentary rating is headed by the Servant of the People party, with support from 24.1% of those who will vote and have already decided on their choice.

Some 14.3% are ready to support the European Solidarity party, 12.8% - Batkivshchyna, and 12.4% - Opposition Platform - For Life.

At the same time, the survey revealed that a quarter of Ukrainians (25%) said their country was moving in the right direction, 67% said it was moving in the wrong direction, and 8% were undecided. Experts added that there were relatively more young people among those who say that the country is moving in the right direction.

The Rating poll, held between July 23 and July 25, 2021, surveyed 2,500 adults from all regions in Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.