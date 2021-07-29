Ukraine reports 846 new COVID-19 cases July 28

In the past 24 hours, a total of 846 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Throughout the day, July 28, 2021, Ukraine reported 846 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 60 children and 41 medics)," the report reads.

Health officials added that 480 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the past day, while 25 died, and 510 recovered.

During the day, 19,582 people were PCR-tested, 7,962 underwent ELISA tests, and another 14,960 – express tests.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ukraine has reported 2,250,907 COVID-19 cases, 2,185,849 recoveries, and 52,916 coronavirus-related deaths, while 11,341,529 PCR tests have been performed.