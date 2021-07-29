Svitolina loses to Vondrousova in Tokyo Olympics semifinals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has failed to advance to the final of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo (Japan).

As reported by Censor.NET.

The match lasted one hour and five minutes.

On Saturday, July 31, Svitolina will face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the bronze medal match.

Vondrousova will take on Swiss Belinda Bencic in the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

