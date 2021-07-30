Ukraine reports 962 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 962 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,251,869, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 962 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 51 children and 49 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 29, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 488 hospitalizations and 504 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on Thursday.

As many as 2,251,869 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,186,353 have recovered and 52,930 have died since the pandemic began.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (233), Odesa region (83), Kharkiv region (72), Donetsk region (69), and Dnipropetrovsk region (64).

