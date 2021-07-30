Kyiv court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest

Kyiv Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal lodged by Opposition Platform - For Life MP Viktor Medvedchuk's defence team against their client's measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The judgment issued by the investigating judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court on July 9, 2021 was left unchanged.

The ruling comes into force from the moment of its proclamation and cannot be appealed against.

On July 9, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court extended until September 7 the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Medvedchuk, a suspect in the case of treason.

On May 11, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed suspicion notices for MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason and the attempted plundering of national resources in Crimea.

The investigation believes that Medvedchuk negotiated with the aggressor state to re-register the Hlyboka oil and gas field in the Black Sea, 75 km from Feodosia, and to extract minerals that are Ukraine's national resource.

In addition, Medvedchuk is suspected of treason (passing secret information about a military unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the aggressor state).

On May 13, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court selected the measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for Medvedchuk and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet until July 9.

The Prosecutor General's Office extended the term of the pretrial investigation in the case of MPs Medvedchuk and Kozak until November 11.